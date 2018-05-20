Tipp minors suffer narrow defeat to Limerick

Tipperary’s minor hurlers championship opener resulted in a narrow defeat to Limerick.

Tommy Dunne’s side opened the scoring on the 6th minute and it was point for point up until half time when the Premier lead by 9-7.

Two goals in quick succession on the 18th minute of the second half put Tipp in the lead by 2-9 to 10 points but a short time later Limerick worked their way back in with a goal on the 22nd minute followed by several points, putting them ahead in extra time.

Tipp got one back but the Treatymen prevailed and it ended Limerick 1-17, Tipperary 2-12

After the match Tipp FM’s Paul Jenkins spoke to Tipperary Minor Manager Tommy Dunne