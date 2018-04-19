Tipp minors need extra time to defeat Limerick

Tipperary Minor Footballers needed extra time to book their place in the next round of the Munster Championship against Limerick in Newcastle West.

Limerick lost captain John Hayes to a second yellow card in the final minute of the game.

A late score from Limerick forced extra time but they failed to score in the second half of extra time as Tipperary dominated.

The Premier won the match by four points in a 2-12 to 1-11 scoreline and will now face Waterford next week with the winners facing Clare in the semi final.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Tipp boss Matt O’Doherty said it was a rollercoaster