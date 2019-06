Tipperary minors faced Limerick in Semple Stadium in the curtain raiser for today’s senior clash.

At half time in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Limerick led 2-13 to Tipp’s 0-9 points.

Tipperary continued to fight to the end but Limerick dominated the game and at the final whistle it was Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 3-24.

Tipperary manager Paul Collins said the score doesn’t reflect the team and their future.