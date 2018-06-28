Tipp Minors head in to Munster Final on back of 2 wins

Tipperary go into this weekend’s Munster Minor Hurling decider on the back of 2 wins and 2 defeats in the round Robin series.

Sunday’s opponents Limerick topped the table with 3 wins with their only loss coming at the hands of Waterford.

They were 2 points winners over Tipp when the sides met last month.

Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock has been impressed by Tipp in the round robin series.

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Sunday morning in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.