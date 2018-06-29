Tipp Minors face in to Munster Final weekend



Tipperary’s minor hurlers are looking forward to the chance of silverware this weekend.

They face a formidable Limerick side in the Munster final, who claimed top spot on the table in the round robin series.

2017 Tipperary U17 hurling coach and Kildangan native Seamus Gleeson would have coached many of the players on the panel for this weekends game.

He says that his clubman Sean Hayes is one to watch…

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Sunday morning in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.