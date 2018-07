Following their 3rd Munster Minor Hurling title in 4 years Tipp are now focusing on the All Ireland championship.

Tommy Dunne’s side recorded an impressive 1-20 to 1-12 win over Limerick in yesterday’s provincial decider in Semple Stadium.

Tipp goalkeeper Aaron Browne of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams says they’ll quickly turn their attention to an All Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on the last weekend in July.