A first half blitz by Tipperary paved the way for a win to kick-start their Munster Minor Hurling Championship campaign in style.

They saw off Cork in Thurles this afternoon on a final scoreline of 4.15 to 1.14.

Waterford is their next opponent next weekend at the Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Tipp boss Tommy Dunne said they were delighted with their performance