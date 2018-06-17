Tipp Minors await today’s fixture results to see if they progress

The Tipp minors await anxiously the results of today’s final round of games in the Munster championship.

They sit in top spot on the table with all their games played, but Limerick play Clare and Cork play Waterford today – meaning the table can still be turned on its head.

Tommy Dunne’s charges secured 4 points from a possible 8 in their 4 outings – with two wins and two losses.

A win for Cork and Clare today would be the ideal scenario for the Premier – leaving everyone in the group on 4 points with Tipp’s huge scoring difference ensuring they’d progress.

Secretary of the county CCC Tom Maher says they’re a good squad…