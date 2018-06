Things have been going well for Tipperary’s Minor Hurlers in the build-up to this weekends Munster final.

After coming through the new round-robin series Tommy Dunne’s side will face Limerick in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

He says other than coping with the weather there are no concerns ahead of the game.

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Sunday morning with extra time if needed.

Tipp FM will have live coverage in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh