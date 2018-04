The Tipperary minor football team to play Limerick this week has been named.

The Premier face Limerick in the Electric Ireland Munster Championship Semi-Final playoff this Wednesday evening.

That game will take place in Newcastlewest with throw in at 6:30pm.

Manager Matt O’Doherty has made one change to last week’s starting fifteen with Gavin Meagher of Inane Rovers coming in at centre back while Kevin Hayes from Moycarkey-Borris moves up front in a reconfigured forward unit.