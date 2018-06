Tipp’s minor hurlers face a nervous wait this weekend, to see if they’ve qualified for the Munster final.

They’re currently in top spot on the table, but have to sit on their hands as their progression will be down to other results.

They’re on 4 points, having won two and lost two games – this weekend Clare play Limerick, and Cork take on Waterford.

Secretary of the county CCC Tom Maher says it’ll be a nervous wait…