Tipperary’s minor footballers take on Limerick in the play-offs this evening.

Following a disappointing loss at the hands of Kerry last week, Matt O’Doherty’s charges are hoping for a change in fortune.

He’s made 1 change to the team from last week – Gavin Meagher of Inane Rovers comes in at centre-back, while Kevin Hayes of Moycarkey-Borrismoves up front.

Throw in is at 6.30 in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.