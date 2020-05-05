Tipp men raise thousands for charity with Irelands first indoor Ironman

Two Tipperary men look set to raise €20,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Ian Purcell and Kevin Ryan completed a full Ironman Triathlon last Sunday – they covered every metre of the 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run indoors.

Speaking to MaryAnn Vaughan on Tipp Today Ian said they were amazed at the response.

“Donations are still coming in; we’re at just under 19 grand.”

The target was €10,000 and like even at that we thought it was a little ambitious here we probably are aiming a bit high and people are going to laugh at use here.”

“I know it’s a clichéd thing to say but we are overwhelmed by the whole thing and we’re really blown away by the generosity of people at this crazy time in our history where a lot of people don’t have any money any more.”