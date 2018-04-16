Tipp may boycott Munster Championship launch

Tipperary senior footballers and their management will boycott the launch of the Munster Senior Football Championship this year.

They are doing this in protest at the date change for the Munster Semi Final fixture – which Tipp would feature in against Cork, should they come through the quarter final against Waterford.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport that they’re taking this course of action to protest the unfair treatment of their players; to highlight that there’s no avenue for the Premier to appreal the decision; and to highlight what they see as the lack of integrity in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

Liam Kearns says this issue is totally unique to Tipperary.

He spoke to Tipp FM’s Sarah O’Dwyer