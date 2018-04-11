Tipp man appointed ref for Challenge cup semi final

Tipperary’s John Lacey has been appointed as the referee for rugby’s Challenge Cup semi final between Cardiff Blues and Pau.

Dublin native J-P Doyle will referee Munster’s Champions Cup semi final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

The England based R-F-U official was in charge when the sides met in the group stages in October.

Munster won the Thomond Park fixture by 14 points to 7.

Doyle also refereed the Province’s quarter final victory over Toulouse in Limerick last year.

Frenchman Romain Poite will oversee Leinster’s semi final against the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.