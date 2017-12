Tipperary native David Lenane has been appointed as the FAI’s national co-ordinator for women’s football.

Lenane will be stepping down from his role as FAI Development Officer for Tipperary, which he has held for over 11 years.

As development officer, Lenane delivered football related programmes in the community and worked with Tipperary County Council to extend the programmes to socially excluded groups.

Lenane says he’s excited for the new challenge: