Tipperary Senior Footballers suffered defeat at the hands of Down today in their last game of the league this season.

Liam Kearns’ men finish in 4th place overall.

Despite the victory though Down have been relegated – Final score at Pairce Esler was 2-11 to 1- 11.

Meanwhile Meath’s 0-11 to 0-07 win over Louth in Drogheda secures their Division 2 status.