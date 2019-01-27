Tipp lose second National Camogie League match

Tipp Camogie are still in search of a win in their National Hurling League campaign.

The side lost out to Galway at the Ragg yesterday after losing to Cork in their previous outing.

Galway staked their claim in the match from the early stages, not once relinquishing their lead, going in six points the better at half time. Leading Tipp 0-08 to 0-02.

The second half saw the Premier add to their tally to make it more respectable but Galway were always in the driving seat, the match finishing 1-14 to 1-06.

Speaking after the match, Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney felt the better team won on the day.



Tipp Camogie’s search for a win continues on the 17th of February, when they travel to Wexford for the third round of the National Camogie League.