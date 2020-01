Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says he’s happy with the attitude of his players since they returned to training earlier this month.

Tipp were back in competitive action yesterday in the National League against Limerick.

Despite a quick start by Tipp, and leading by 9 points at the half-way stage, a strong second half showing from Limerick saw them run out 2-14 to 18 point winners.

The Tipp boss said Limerick were deserving of the victory.