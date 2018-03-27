Tipp looking forward to weekend clash with Limerick

Tipp senior hurlers are looking forward to meeting a young Limerick side in the semi final of the National Hurling League.

Tipp get home advantage for the tie, which takes place in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Limerick are on a run of nine games unbeaten, but the Premier are still favourites to lift the league title.

Tipp hurler Michael Breen says Limerick will have a lot of confidence going into the game…

