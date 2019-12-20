Tipp and Limerick to clash in this evening’s outing

Tipperary take on Limerick this evening in their second outing of the Munster Hurling League.

Having lost to Clare by a single point in Nenagh last weekend Liam Sheedy will be hoping to get back to winning ways at the Gaelic Grounds this evening.

One of those to line out in Nenagh last Sunday was Mark Kehoe of Kilsheelan – Kilcash.

The 21 year showed a wonderful piece of skill in the game which he puts down to the freedom they’re given to express themselves.



Throw-in between Tipp and Limerick is at 7.30 in the Gaelic Grounds this evening.