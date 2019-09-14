Tipp ladies well prepared ahead of All Ireland clash

Despite their youth it’s a very experienced Tipperary side which goes into tomorrows All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final.

The Premier have gone through the season unbeaten and will look to continue that when they face Meath in Croke Park.

Tipp manager Shane Ronayne feels playing in Division 1 of the League this year will stand to his side tomorrow.

The game throws in at 1.45 tomorrow afternoon – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Fethard.