Tipp ladies travel to Cork in National Football League

Tipp ladies footballers make the trip to Pairc Ui Rinn to take on Cork in the third round of the Ladies Football League this evening.

Their game was due to take place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as a double header with the men’s clash between the Rebels and Meath – however, it had to be moved due to the state of the pitch at the main Cork venue.

The Premier have yet to record a win in Division 1, having gone down at the hands of Dublin and Mayo.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says despite that, they’re enjoying the games against top quality opposition.

Throw in this evening is at 5pm – and that’ll be followed by the Cork senior footballers game with Meath in Division 2 of the National Football League.