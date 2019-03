Tipp’s ladies footballers overcame Monaghan by a single point at Semple Stadium today.

Shane Ronayne’s side needed the win to solidify their position in the league table.

Aisling Moloney was the star player on the day, scoring 10 of the Premier’s 18 points.

The match finished Tipperary 1-15 to Monaghan’s 2-11.

The Tipp Ladies now face Westmeath in a must win battle to avoid relegation.