Tipp Ladies secure Munster Intermediate final

Tipp ladies footballers were comprehensive in their win over Clare in the Munster Intermediate final today in Cappamore.

Aisling Moloney, Aisling McCarthy and Caoimhe Condon contributed to the scoreline that devastated Clare.

At half time Tipp led 0-7 to 0-4.

There was heavy scoring as they entered the second half with Clare persisting in their challenge with a goal.

However, Moloney’s work ethic inspired the Tipp side to a decisive win. At the final whistle it was Tipp 0-20 Clare 1-4.

Tipp manager Shane Ronanye says their fast paced game plan helped them overcome the Banner county.