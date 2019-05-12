Tipp Ladies overcome Limerick in Munster Championship

Tipp ran out comprehensive 10-22 to 0-4 winners over Limerick in the ladies football Munster championship game at Semple Stadium.

Tipp went ahead early and held the lead throughout as Ashling Moloney led the Tipp attack with Ashling MacCarthy proving a huge addition after her return from Australia.

Limerick couldn’t get to the pitch of the game as player of the match Ashling Moloney scored from play and frees at will.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the game, Tipp manager Shane Roynane said they did the simple things well.