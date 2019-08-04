Tipp Ladies heading to All Ireland Semi Final action

Tipperary Intermediate footballers march on to the semi final’s after defeating Clare in Staker Wallace grounds.



Tipperary were out of the blocks early scoring their first point in the opening minute with Aisling Moloney finding the back of the net after 10 minutes.

At half time it was close as Tipp led 1-5 to Clare’s 1-4.

Clare levelled in the opening minute of the second half and begin to inch ahead.

However, Clare’s battling display wasn’t enough as Tipp widened the margin in the closing minutes.

Scores came from Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy with two points each. However, the day lay with high scorer Aisling Moloney with a 1-7 tally for the Premier.

Tipp progress with a final score of 1-13 to 2-08.