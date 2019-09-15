Tipp ladies grateful for support

Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of All Ireland’s for the Premier County this afternoon.

They go up against Meath in the Intermediate decider in Croke Park.

Ladies Football is on a high in Tipp at present with large numbers turning out for a recent open training session in Cahir.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says the support they’ve been getting has been great for morale and will hopefully help them to an All Ireland title.

The game throws in at 1.45 this afternoon – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Fethard.