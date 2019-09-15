Tipp Ladies Footballers win All Ireland Intermediate Final

Tipperary Ladies footballers have made it a treble for the Premier County today in Croke Park.

The slippery conditions may have made the game more challenging with several missed oppotunities.

However, it couldn’t stop the march of the Tipperary players as they blitzed their way to a 2-16 to 1-14 finish against Meath.

It means that Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers will now be reinstated to senior rank.

Speaking on Tipp FM after the game Marie Murray talked about the effect Aisling McCarthy’s second half goal had.