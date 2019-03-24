Tipp Ladies Footballers welcome Monaghan to Semple

Preceding the men’s game today, Tipp ladies footballers face into a crucial game in their National Football League campaign.

They face bottom of the table Monaghan in the Division 1, Round 6 clash in Semple Stadium at 12 noon.

The Northern side prop up the table currently, with Westmeath separating them from third from bottom Tipperary.

Following this game, the Premier have just one more game against Westmeath standing between them and possible relegation – so a good result this afternoon is crucial.

Former Ladies coach Alan O’Connor says a win today will consolidate their position.

=====

Meanwhile, Tipp’s intermediate camogie side are also in action today in Division 2, Group 1 of the Camogie League.

They welcome Carlow to the Ragg at 2pm.