Tipperary ladies face into their final league game with Westmeath today, already having consolidated their position in Division 1 for next season.

The Premier travel to Cusack Park Mullingar for a 1pm throw in.

Meanwhile, Tipperary also face Westmeath in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Div 2 Semi Finals this afternoon.

Throw in at St Rynagh’s, Banagher, is at 2.30.