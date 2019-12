There is a strong Tipperary ladies football team in place for the 2020 season with many young players showing a lot of promise.

Niamh Lonergan who won three intermediate All-Ireland titles recently announced her retirement after dedicating 13 years to the Premier county.

Speaking on Across the Line, she spoke about the strength of the current team and how she believes they could claim a Munster win and a Senior All-Ireland title.