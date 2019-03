Following a loss to Meath last weekend, the Tipp intermediate Camogie side welcome Down to the Ragg this afternoon.

The Division 2 group 1 game gets underway at 2pm.

Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers are facing into a tough day.

Not only are they up against an unbeaten Donegal side in round 4 of the National League, but they will also spend much of the day travelling.

However they will be buoyed by their fantastic victory over Cork last weekend.