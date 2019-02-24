Tipp Ladies beat Rebels on their own patch

Tipp ladies footballers notched up a surprise victory away to Cork yesterday. The first win of their division one campaign.

The heavily favoured Cork side dominated the first half at Pairc Ui Rinn, going in to the break leading the premier 1-11 to 0-08.

However, Tipp’s ladies sprang out of the traps in the second half, with Aisling Moloney pummelling Cork with an immense tally of 2-09.

The match went down to the wire, with Tipp stealing the win in the dying moments.

16 year old Caitlin Kennedy scored the winning goal on her debut. The match finishing 3-13 to 1-18.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert highlighted that it was all the sweeter beating Cork on their own turf.

The Tipperary ladies footballers next outing is away to Donegal next Saturday.