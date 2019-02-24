Tipp and Kilkenny face off at Semple Stadium

Tipp are expecting a serious battle when they meet Kilkenny today.

The sides meet in the fourth round of the National Hurling League in Semple Stadium.

Both sides need having recorded two losses and one win each.

Tipperary and Kilkenny currently lie in third and fourth place respectively on the Division 1A table on two points each after 3 games.

Noel McGrath says the conveyor belt of talent in Kilkenny is still turning…

Throw in this afternoon is at 2pm in Semple Stadium, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.