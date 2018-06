The All Ireland camogie championship gets underway for Tipperary tomorrow evening

The girls face Meath in the Ragg at 5pm – in the first of their round robin games.

Wexford, Cork, Dublin and Offaly are also in the group.

The All Ireland series and Munster Championship are both separated in camogie – giving Tipperary a renewed lease of life following their disappointing Munster final outing against Cork.

Tipp Captain Orla O’ Dwyer says it’s time for Tipp camogie to move forward…