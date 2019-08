Tipperary’s Intermediate Camogie Captain is refusing to let their league success lead to complacency in the Championship.

Sabrina Larkin led the Premier’s first Intermediate Camogie title earlier this year and the sit top of the group stages.

The squad has traveled to Derry for a clash with the Oak Leaf County this evening in the hopes of retaining their top of the group status.

However, Larkin says despite their success so far they have to take every game as it comes.