Tipp hurling training panel revealed ahead of 2021 campaign

A small number of new names appear on the Tipperary senior hurling training panel for 2021 which may change prior to the commencement of the league or championship.

Cashel King Cormacs’ Eoghan Connolly is the notable inclusion called into the training panel after his fine performances at centre back before Christmas for the Tipp Under 20 hurlers in their Munster campaign.

Former Munster rugby recruit Alan Tynan from Roscrea joins up with the panel while attacking midfielder Billy McCarthy of Thurles Sarsfields returns after missing out over the last couple of years because of injury.

Tipp’s two All Star nominees Ronan Maher and Michael Breen are included as is Young Hurler of the Year nominee Jake Morris.

The panel in full is as follows:

Alan Flynn, Alan Tynan,

Barry Heffernan, Barry Hogan, Billy McCarthy,

Billy Seymour, Brendan Maher, Brian Hogan, Brian McGrath,

Bryan O’Mara, Cathal Barrett, Cian Darcy,

Craig Morgan, Dan McCormack, Dylan Quirke, Eoghan Connolly,

Ger Browne, Jake Morris, James Quigley, Jason Forde,

John McGrath, John Meagher, John O’Dwyer, Mark Kehoe,

Michael Breen, Niall O’Meara, Noel McGrath,

Paddy Cadell, Patrick Maher, Padraic Maher,

Paul Flynn, Paul Maher, Robert Byrne,

Ronan Maher, Seamus Callanan, Seamus Kennedy and Willie Connors