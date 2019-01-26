Tipp hurling team announced ahead of clash with Banner

The Tipperary senior hurling team to face Clare in the National Hurling League has been named.

Manager Liam Sheedy has named Seamus Callan as his captain, combining him with Noel MacGrath, Jason Forde, Jake Morris and Patrick Maher to give the shape of a formidable Tipp attack.

At the back, Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher and Donagh Maher sit behind Alan Flynn Ronan Maher and Joe O’Dwyer.

While Michael Breen, Paddy Cadell and Dan McCormack make up the midfield.

Liam Sheedy says the work rate of the group is really impressive…

Throw in at Semple Stadium this evening is at 7pm.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh