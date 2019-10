Tipp hurling star Niall O’Meara will be free to play for Kilruane MacDonaghs in the county senior hurling semi final against Borrisoleigh on Sunday afternoon.

His red card against Clonoulty Rossmore picked up in the latter stages of that game was overturned by the Tipp hearings committee last night.

The news will be a boost for Kilruane who look set to be without injured Tipp star Jerome Cahill for the semi final clash.