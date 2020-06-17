Tipp hurling legend, Lar Corbett says he’s delighted at prospect of summer club championship

Tipp hurling legend, Lar Corbett is relishing the prospect of playing club championship hurling at the height of summer.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the Thurles Sarsfields clubman says he’s delighted that the best of club hurling will be on show when weather conditions are at their best.

The Tipperary County Board is yet to release the details of how this year’s championship will pan out, but games could take place from as early as late July.

Lar is hopeful of a great summer for the club scene:

“I think it’s going to be the end of July or August for the club championship. Well I’m absolutely delighted to be able to play club hurling in august!

“It’s the height of the summer, long evenings, the ball moving fast. This is my 21st year playing senior hurling with Thurles Sarsfields and I don’t think I’ve ever played a senior championship match with Thurles Sarsfields in the summer time. We always played in April.

“We watched all the end of the summer go by and then we came back to September, evenings are getting shorter, the rain is coming in and the fields are starting to change. I’m delighted for the club hurlers that they’re going to be on show – even if it is knock-out, that’s fine.”