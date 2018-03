Tipp Hurling and Football teams named for this weekend

As the Tipperary senior hurlers head to Croke Park on Sunday next, March 25th to play Dublin in their re-arranged Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final at 1pm, manager Michael Ryan has announced his side. There are two changes from the starting XV named for last week’s postponed fixture with Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) and John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) both lining out this Sunday.

Therefore the Tipperary team is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

8. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

9. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

10. Seán Curran – Mullinahone

11. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

12. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

13. Michael Breen – Ballina

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Subs:

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

19. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

20. Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy

21. Donagh Maher – Burgess

22. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

23. Eoin McIntyre – Lorrha-Dorrha

24. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

25. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

26. Paul Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane

Elsewhere, the Tipperary footballers travel to Kingspan Breffni where they will take on home side Cavan in Round 7 of the Allianz Football League Division 2 which has a 3pm throw-in. Manager Liam Kearns has named the same side as that announced for last weekend’s postponed round 6 fixture.

The football team lines out as follows;

1. Ciarán Kenrick – Moyle Rovers

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. Paddy Codd – Killenaule

4. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs.

16. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

17. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

18. George Hannigan – Shannon Rovers

19. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

20. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

21. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

22. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

23. Ian Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

24. Liam Treacy – Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

26. Stephen Murray – Burgess