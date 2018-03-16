Tipp hurlers told to be ready for a war zone at Parnell Park

Tipp must be ready for a ‘war zone’ on Sunday according to a former Premier County hurler.

Paddy Stapleton says that while Dublin’s run of form has been poor in the League, they’re comfortable playing in Parnell Park.

The Premier travel to the Dublin venue this weekend in search of a semi-final spot in the National Hurling League.

Paddy Stapleton says Tipperary should have the quality to beat the Dubs…

