Tipp hurlers seek redemption following loss to Limerick

Tipperary have been working on their intensity and work-rate ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wexford in the National Hurling League.

The Premier suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of All Ireland Champions Limerick two weeks ago.

They had a poor second half – something Tipperary have been working on rectifying in training.

Tipp captain Seamie Callanan says they need to be ready for whatever teams throw at them.

Throw in in Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.