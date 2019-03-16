Tipp hurlers could be “too much for Dublin”

Tipperary welcome Dublin to Semple Stadium this afternoon, for the National Hurling League quarter final.

Dublin are expected to play a physical game – however, playing at home is seen as major advantage for Tipperary heading into this tie.

Following their impressive win over Cork last weekend, the Premier will be hoping to push on to book their place in a League semi final.

Former Tipp hurler James Woodlock says if Tipp play like they did against Cork, they’ll have too much for Dublin.

Throw in in Semple Stadium this afternoon is at 4:30, and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Arrabawn Homevalue Tyone Mill Nenagh & Newport.