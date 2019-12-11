Tipp hurlers gearing up for the coming season

The Tipp hurlers are busy preparing and looking forward to the new season according to selector Darragh Egan.

The All Ireland champions new campaign begins with games against Clare and Limerick in quick succession.

The Munster league opener pits Tipp against Clare this Sunday in Nenagh with both sides looking to build for the coming season.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at the launch of the Munster League, Kiladangan native and Tipp selector Darragh Egan said they are looking forward to getting going again.