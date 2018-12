Tipp senior hurlers will be out and about today in Nenagh, Thurles, Clonmel and Cashel.

They’re meeting fans and organising training sessions with boys and girls that are under 12 years old.

They’re also taking part in a spinathon across the Tipp towns from Mizen to Malin in distance all in aid of two local charities.

Tipp hurler Niall O’Meara says it’s in aid of two charities very close to their hearts.