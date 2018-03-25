Tipp hurlers face Dublin in Hurling league quarter final

The more games the better is the sentiment from one of the Tipperary senior hurlers.

Tipperary take on Dublin this afternoon, in the quarter final of the National hurling league.

Their last meeting was in the 2017 All-Ireland qualifiers when the Premier won by 6-26 to 1-19 in Thurles.

Tipperary were also easy winners over Dublin in last year’s Allianz Hurling League, winning their first round game by 1-24 to 1-8.

Senior hurler Cathal Barrett says it’s a case of the more games the better…

