Tipp hurlers face Cork in Munster Championship

Tipp senior hurlers get their Munster campaign underway tomorrow as they travel to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to take on Cork.

Last year’s championship didn’t go to plan as the Premier failed to progress from the group stage of the competition.

This year, Liam Sheedy is back at the helm, and says his players have been putting in Trojan work ahead of the tie.

He says they’re under no illusions as to how tough this game will be..

Throw in tomorrow afternoon is at 4pm, and Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.