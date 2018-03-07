Tipp hoping for revenge against Louth

Tipp will be hoping they don’t repeat last year’s bad luck in Thurles against Louth in the National Football League.

The Premier failed to defeat the Leinster-side in the penultimate game of last year’s league, and had to travel to Armagh to ensure their victory in Division 3.

Both teams feature in Division 2 this year – with Tipp second from top, and Louth at the bottom of the table as it stands.

Tipp senior footballer Bill Maher says last year’s result will be in the back of their minds…

